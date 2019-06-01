Warren Buffett charity lunch fetches record $4.57 million winning bid
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Jonathan Stempel
June 1 (Reuters) - An anonymous bidder has agreed to pay a
record $4,567,888 at an annual charity auction to have a private
lunch with Warren Buffett, the billionaire chairman of Berkshire
Hathaway Inc .
The winning bid, which was submitted during a five-day
online auction on eBay that ended Friday night, was
nearly one-third higher than the previous record $3,456,789 bids
in both the 2012 and 2016 auctions.
