Warren Buffett charity lunch fetches record $4.57 million winning bid

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Jonathan Stempel

June 1 (Reuters) - An anonymous bidder has agreed to pay a

record $4,567,888 at an annual charity auction to have a private

lunch with Warren Buffett, the billionaire chairman of Berkshire

Hathaway Inc .

The winning bid, which was submitted during a five-day

online auction on eBay that ended Friday night, was

nearly one-third higher than the previous record $3,456,789 bids

in both the 2012 and 2016 auctions.

