EC-GHOST VOTERS - EC terms reports of 'ghost voters' in recent polls incorrect

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The Election Commission Saturday described the reports about "ghost voters" in the Lok Sabha polls as incorrect, saying the claims were based on provisional turnout data uploaded on its website.

"The provisional voter turnout data reported on ECI website is only the tentative number of voters and not the final numbers. Therefore, it is incorrect inference to find ghost voters when there are none," according to a statement issued by the Commission.

The poll panel reacted d ...