2nd LD Writethru: Over 40 injured in TNT plant blasts in Russia

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

MOSCOW, June 1 (Xinhua) -- At least 42 people were wounded in a series of explosions and a consequent fire that occurred in a trinitrotoluene (TNT) production workshop in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, TASS news agency reported Saturday.

The victims received injuries of mild to moderate severity, and 14 of them are hospitalized, TASS said, citing a representative of the region's Ministry of Health.

According to TASS, the situation in the plant has been stabilized and there is no risk of a spre ...