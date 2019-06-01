S.African parliament seeking appropriate way of dealing with request to remove Public Protector: Speaker

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

CAPE TOWN, June 1 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's Parliament is seeking an appropriate way of dealing with a request to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Speaker Thandi Modise said on Saturday.

This came after John Steenhuisen, chief whip of the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA), said his request for Parliament to initiate removal proceedings against Mkhwebane is receiving attention.

Under the Rules of Parliament, the speaker is obligated to refer such a request to an appropriate structur ...