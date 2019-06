RUGBY-SHARKS-RESULT: Sharks 17 Hurricanes 30

Contributed by NAMPA / ANA.

ANA Sports Reporter DURBAN, June 1 (ANA) – The result of Saturday's Super Rugby match at Jonsson Kings Park in Durban: Sharks 17 Hurricanes 30 The Hurricanes led 20-10 at halftime. – African News Agency (ANA), Editing by Herman Gibbs

