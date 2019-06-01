China-US-trade-politics-economy

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

China raises tariffs on US goods amid esclating tensions

By Sébastien RICCI and Ryan MCMORROW

Beijing, June 1, 2019 (AFP) - China on Saturday increased tariffs on billions worth of US goods as it prepares to unveil a blacklist of "unreliable" foreign companies that analysts say aims to punish US and foreign firms cutting off supplies to telecoms giant Huawei.

Beijing's move hits $60 billion worth of US goods with new punitive tariffs ranging from five to 25 percent, and comes in retaliatio ...