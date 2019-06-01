UPDATE 2-Trump says Boris Johnson would be 'very good' as next UK prime minister

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds details from interview, context)

By David Milliken

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump threw

his weight behind Boris Johnson's campaign to be Britain's next

prime minister and urged all candidates to pledge to boost

defence spending, in a striking intervention ahead of his state

visit next week.

"I think Boris would do a very good job. I think he would be

excellent," Trump told the Sun newspaper about the former

foreign secretary ...