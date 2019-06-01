UPDATE 2-Trump says Boris Johnson would be 'very good' as next UK prime minister
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds details from interview, context)
By David Milliken
LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump threw
his weight behind Boris Johnson's campaign to be Britain's next
prime minister and urged all candidates to pledge to boost
defence spending, in a striking intervention ahead of his state
visit next week.
"I think Boris would do a very good job. I think he would be
excellent," Trump told the Sun newspaper about the former
foreign secretary ...
