BC-SOC--Champions League, 0410
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Spanish police to deploy anti-drone system ahead of final<
Spanish police will use an anti-drone system ahead of Saturday's Champions League final in Madrid<
AP Photo BA104-0530191215, EM106-0530191914, EM108-0530191908, EM105-0530191906, BA105-0530191128<
Eds: With AP Photos.<
By TALES AZZONI<
AP Sports Writer<
MADRID (AP) - Spanish police will use an anti-drone system ahead of Saturday's Champions League final in Madrid.
Authorities said Friday the system is aimed ...
Subscribe