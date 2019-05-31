BC-SOC--Champions League, 0410

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Spanish police to deploy anti-drone system ahead of final<

Spanish police will use an anti-drone system ahead of Saturday's Champions League final in Madrid<

AP Photo BA104-0530191215, EM106-0530191914, EM108-0530191908, EM105-0530191906, BA105-0530191128<

Eds: With AP Photos.<

By TALES AZZONI<

AP Sports Writer<

MADRID (AP) - Spanish police will use an anti-drone system ahead of Saturday's Champions League final in Madrid.

Authorities said Friday the system is aimed ...