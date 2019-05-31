Britain-politics-EU-Brexit-Conservatives-business

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

UK business chief warns next PM against no-deal Brexit

London, May 31, 2019 (AFP) - The successor to British Prime Minister Theresa May must rule out a "no-deal" Brexit, the head of Britain's main business lobby group urged Friday, warning again of "severe" economic consequences.

Carolyn Fairbairn, head of the Confederation of British Industry, issued the warning as the total number of Conservative MPs vying to replace May reached twelve.

Brexit dominates the battle to replace May, who was ...