Amir makes World Cup debut as West Indies send Pakistan into bat

Nottingham, United Kingdom, May 31, 2019 (AFP) - Fast bowler Mohammad Amir was set to make his World Cup debut on Friday as West Indies won the toss and sent Pakistan into bat in their World Cup match at Trent Bridge.

Amir missed the 2011 and 2015 tournaments due to a spot-fixing ban and was also sidelined in the last four matches of the recent one-day international series against England due to chicken pox.

