Britain-US-WikiLeaks-Assange-UN-rights

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT Assange suffering 'psychological torture': UN expert

Geneva, May 31, 2019 (AFP) - Julian Assange has been subjected to drawn-out "psychological torture", a UN rights expert said Friday, accusing the United States, Britain, Ecuador and Sweden of "collective persecution" of the WikiLeaks founder.

The special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, Nils Melzer, said he had visited Assange in a London prison on May 9 and seen "overwhelming" evidence that he ...