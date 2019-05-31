China says hopes Canada understands consequences of siding with U.S.

BEIJING, May 31 (Reuters) - China hopes Canada understands

the consequences of siding with the United States and doing its

bidding, China's foreign ministry said on Friday, after U.S.

Vice President Mike Pence called for the release of two

Canadians detained in China.

Chinese authorities detained Canadian businessman Michael

Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig in December, shortly

after Canada arrested China-based Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's

Chief Finan ...