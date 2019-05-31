The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Rights group: Staff threatened following incendiary report<
A leading rights group has accused Egypt's state-controlled media of launching a smear campaign against its staff<
CAIRO (AP) - A leading rights group has accused Egypt's state-controlled media of launching a smear campaign against its staff.
Human Rights Watch says the campaign started after it released a report earlier this week accusing Egyptian security forces of widespread human rights violations while ...

 

