The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Turkey says no delays in delivery of S-400s from Russia

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

ANKARA, May 31 (Reuters) - The delivery schedule for
Russia's S-400 missile defence systems to Turkey is continuing
as planned, Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said
on Friday, dismissing reports of delay.
The U.S. and Turkey have been at odds over Ankara's decision
to purchase the S-400s, which Washington says are not compatible
with NATO systems and poses a threat to the F-35 stealth fighter
jets. Ankara has proposed to form a working group to assess ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Friday 31st of May 2019 02:35:49 PM. All rights reserved.