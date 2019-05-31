Turkey says no delays in delivery of S-400s from Russia

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

ANKARA, May 31 (Reuters) - The delivery schedule for

Russia's S-400 missile defence systems to Turkey is continuing

as planned, Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said

on Friday, dismissing reports of delay.

The U.S. and Turkey have been at odds over Ankara's decision

to purchase the S-400s, which Washington says are not compatible

with NATO systems and poses a threat to the F-35 stealth fighter

jets. Ankara has proposed to form a working group to assess ...