Turkey says no delays in delivery of S-400s from Russia
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
ANKARA, May 31 (Reuters) - The delivery schedule for
Russia's S-400 missile defence systems to Turkey is continuing
as planned, Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said
on Friday, dismissing reports of delay.
The U.S. and Turkey have been at odds over Ankara's decision
to purchase the S-400s, which Washington says are not compatible
with NATO systems and poses a threat to the F-35 stealth fighter
jets. Ankara has proposed to form a working group to assess ...
