BC-SOC--Germany-Loew, 0181
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Germany coach Loew told to rest after sporting accident<
Germany coach Joachim Loew will miss the side's upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia to recover from a sporting accident<
Eds: APNewsNow.<
BERLIN (AP) - Germany coach Joachim Loew will miss the side's upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia to recover from a sporting accident.
The German soccer federation says "an artery was squeezed and it is necessary that he rema ...
Subscribe