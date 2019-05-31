BC-SOC--Germany-Loew, 0181

Germany coach Loew told to rest after sporting accident<

Germany coach Joachim Loew will miss the side's upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia to recover from a sporting accident<

BERLIN (AP) - Germany coach Joachim Loew will miss the side's upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia to recover from a sporting accident.

The German soccer federation says "an artery was squeezed and it is necessary that he rema ...