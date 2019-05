Malawi-vote

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT Malawi opposition says it rejects 'fraudulent' vote result

Blantyre, Malawi, May 31, 2019 (AFP) - Malawi's opposition leader on Friday rejected the result of last week's presidential election, saying he had launched a court battle to have the vote annulled on the grounds of fraud.

"I, Lazarus Chakwera, reject the (electoral commission's) fraudulent presidential results," Chakwera said in a statement. "I have started filing a petition to the High Court of Malawi to... declare the presi ...