Indonesia-economy-rating

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

S&P boosts Indonesia's credit rating after Widodo re-election

=(Picture)=

Jakarta, May 31, 2019 (AFP) - Ratings agency S&P lifted Indonesia's credit rating Friday, citing strong prospects for Southeast Asia's biggest economy after the re-election of president Joko Widodo.

The upgrade comes after the elections commission this month confirmed Widodo's victory in polls held on April 17.

His rival Prabowo Subianto, a retired military general, has challenged the results in court over alle ...