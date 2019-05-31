SAUDI-MEETING-2NDLD IRAN - Saudi King Salman urges international effort to thwart Iran

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mecca, May 31 (AP) Saudi Arabia's King Salman opened an emergency summit of Arab leaders in Islam's holiest city of Mecca on Friday with a call for the international community to use all means to confront Iran, but he also said the kingdom remains committed to peace.

King Salman delivered his remarks at Arab summits in Mecca that were hastily convened after a spike in tensions between Saudi Arabia and its rival Iran.

Tensions have also spiked between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks, with t ...