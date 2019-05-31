MEA-JAISHANKAR - Jaishankar becomes first career diplomat to be appointed External Affairs minister

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Former foreign secretary S Jaishankar was given charge of the External Affairs ministry on Friday, the first career diplomat to handle the key portfolio.

Considered an expert on China and the US, the new External Affairs minister's moves will be keenly watched to see whether he brings any changes in India's approach in dealing with a hostile Pakistan.

Jaishankar, who takes charge of the ministry nearly 16 months after he retired as foreign secretary, will also have to dea ...