List to replace UK leader May grows to 12

London, May 31, 2019 (AFP) - Backbencher Mark Harper became the 12th Conservative MP to enter the contest to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May, the Daily Telegraph reported Friday, as a shock poll highlighted the task facing her successor.

The former chief whip admitted he was an "underdog", but told the newspaper his low profile could work in his favour.

"We've seen basically the same faces saying the same things that they've been saying ...