The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Britain-politics-EU-Brexit-Conservatives

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

List to replace UK leader May grows to 12
London, May 31, 2019 (AFP) - Backbencher Mark Harper became the 12th Conservative MP to enter the contest to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May, the Daily Telegraph reported Friday, as a shock poll highlighted the task facing her successor.
The former chief whip admitted he was an "underdog", but told the newspaper his low profile could work in his favour.
"We've seen basically the same faces saying the same things that they've been saying ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Friday 31st of May 2019 02:36:17 PM. All rights reserved.