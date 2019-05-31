BC-EU--Hungary-Capsized , 0552

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Captain arrested in Hungary boat accident as families arrive<

Hungarian police have detained the captain of a cruise ship that collided with and sank a sightseeing boat packed with South Korean tourists on the Danube River in Budapest<

AP Photo MTI187-0530191857, MTI166-0530191754, MTI193-0530191857, XMD113-0530191839, XMD114-0530191845, XMD112-0530191829, XMD109-0530191733, XMD105-0530191720, XMD104-0530191714, XMD103-0530191713<

Eds: Adds background; reorders photos. With AP Photos.<

