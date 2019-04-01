CHINA-BLAZE - 24 dead in China forest fire By K J M Varma

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Beijing, Apr 1 (PTI) At least 24 firefighters were killed while trying to douse a forest blaze in remote mountains in southwest China, the state media reported on Monday.

The firefighters were sent to put the fire which broke out on Saturday in Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture, Southwest China's Sichuan province, China Daily quoted the PLA Daily, the official organ of the Chinese military as saying.

About 30 people have been unaccounted for since Sunday afternoon after a sudden change in wind ...