BC-AS--China-Forest Fire, 0106

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

China military says 24 killed fighting mountain forest fire<

The Chinese military says 24 firefighters have been killed while battling a forest fire high in the mountains of western Sichuan province<

Eds: APNewsNow.<

BEIJING (AP) - The Chinese military says 24 firefighters have been killed while battling a forest fire high in the mountains of western Sichuan province.

The People's Liberation Army's Western Theater Command said the deaths occurred after a change of wind Sunday as the ...