The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BEIJING (AP) - The Chinese military says 24 firefighters have been killed while battling a forest fire high in the mountains of western Sichuan province.
The People's Liberation Army's Western Theater Command said the deaths occurred after a change of wind Sunday as the ...

 

