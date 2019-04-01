tennis-ATP-rankings

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Federer goes fourth in rankings after Miami triumph

Paris, April 1, 2019 (AFP) - Roger Federer jumped up one spot to fourth in the ATP rankings released on Monday after capturing his 101st career title with his victory over John Isner in Miami.

The Swiss great switched places with Austria's Dominic Thiem, who had briefly climbed to fourth after defeating Federer in the final at Indian Wells two weeks ago.

Rising Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas moved up to a career best of eighth, while Canad ...