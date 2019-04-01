UPDATE 1-Moon hopes North Korea responds positively to U.S.-S.Korea efforts

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds possible Kim Jong Un invitation to ASEAN, and comments by

South Korea's foreign minister, paragraphs 11-14)

By Josh Smith

SEOUL, April 1 (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon

Jae-in said on Monday he hopes North Korea responds positively

when he meets U.S. President Donald Trump this month as part of

efforts to restart denuclearisation talks with the North.

Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un failed to make any

agreement at their summit in Hanoi ...