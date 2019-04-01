UPDATE 1-Moon hopes North Korea responds positively to U.S.-S.Korea efforts
(Adds possible Kim Jong Un invitation to ASEAN, and comments by
South Korea's foreign minister, paragraphs 11-14)
By Josh Smith
SEOUL, April 1 (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon
Jae-in said on Monday he hopes North Korea responds positively
when he meets U.S. President Donald Trump this month as part of
efforts to restart denuclearisation talks with the North.
Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un failed to make any
agreement at their summit in Hanoi ...
