MH-FADNAVIS-CONG - Congress fooled people for 50 years, alleges Fadnavis

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Wardha, Apr 1 (PTI)In a sharp attack on the Congress, Maharashtra ChiefMinister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday accused it of fooling the public for 50 years and claimed its leaders were again doing so in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a rally at the BJP-Sena alliance's poll campaign in Wardha district of Maharashtra, he expressed confidence that people will help the BJP emerge victorious in the upcoming election.

In 2014, the BJP-Sena alliance won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Vidarbha, ...