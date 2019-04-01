Nikkei jumps helped by China-related shares; Japan's new era name lifts mood
* Ray Corp jumps as it rhymes with first character of new
era name
* Japan Display jumps on capital injection news
* Bright China PMI offsets gloomy tankan
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei rose on the first
day of the new fiscal year on Monday as hopes for U.S.-Sino
trade talk hopes and factory activity surveys lifted
China-related stocks, helping to offset weak domestic corporate
sentiment.
After the morning market close, ...
