Nikkei jumps helped by China-related shares; Japan's new era name lifts mood

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Ray Corp jumps as it rhymes with first character of new
era name
* Japan Display jumps on capital injection news
* Bright China PMI offsets gloomy tankan
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei rose on the first
day of the new fiscal year on Monday as hopes for U.S.-Sino
trade talk hopes and factory activity surveys lifted
China-related stocks, helping to offset weak domestic corporate
sentiment.
After the morning market close, ...

 

