Nikkei jumps helped by China-related shares; Japan's new era name lifts mood

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Ray Corp jumps as it rhymes with first character of new

era name

* Japan Display jumps on capital injection news

* Bright China PMI offsets gloomy tankan

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei rose on the first

day of the new fiscal year on Monday as hopes for U.S.-Sino

trade talk hopes and factory activity surveys lifted

China-related stocks, helping to offset weak domestic corporate

sentiment.

After the morning market close, ...