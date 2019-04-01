The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Crotty to leave All Blacks for Japan after World Cup
Wellington, April 1, 2019 (AFP) - All Blacks centre Ryan Crotty announced Monday he will end his international career after this year's World Cup and play club rugby in Japan.
Crotty, who will turn 31 during the tournament, said that after 11 years with the Canterbury Crusaders Super Rugby club it was time for a change.
"Christchurch will always be home, but I'm really looking forward to taking on a new challenge in the Top League as par ...

 

