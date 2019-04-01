The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

New Japanese 'era' a boon for Aussie property website
Sydney, April 1, 2019 (AFP) - What links the Japanese monarchy and the property market in Western Australia? Until Monday's announcement of the forthcoming "Reiwa era", not much.
The Real Estate Institute of Western Australia said it had an unexpected surge in traffic to its website -- Reiwa.com -- after the era of emperor Naruhito's rule was named.
Seventy percent of the day's traffic to reiwa.com was from Japan, according to institute ...

 

