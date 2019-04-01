BC-SOC--Spain-Weekend Wa, 0593
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Back from injury, Aspas shows why he's Celta's hometown hero<
Overwhelmed with emotion after leading his boyhood club to a desperately needed victory, Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas couldn't hold back the tears<
AP Photo LON134-0327181940<
Eds: With AP Photos.<
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Overwhelmed with emotion after leading his boyhood club to a desperately needed victory, Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas couldn't hold back the tears.
Aspas wept for joy - and relief- after scoring t ...
Subscribe