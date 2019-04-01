Turkish forex reserve fall credit negative - Moody's

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

ISTANBUL, April 1 (Reuters) - The erosion of Turkey's

foreign currency reserves is a credit negative and central bank

use of reserves to prop up the lira currency poses renewed

questions on its transparency and independence, Moody's Rating

Agency said on Monday.

The renewed slip in Turkey's financial markets and uncertain

policy reaction to recession raises a risk of further capital

flight, Moody's said, adding that the results of local polls

will likely deter ...