Turkish forex reserve fall credit negative - Moody's
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
ISTANBUL, April 1 (Reuters) - The erosion of Turkey's
foreign currency reserves is a credit negative and central bank
use of reserves to prop up the lira currency poses renewed
questions on its transparency and independence, Moody's Rating
Agency said on Monday.
The renewed slip in Turkey's financial markets and uncertain
policy reaction to recession raises a risk of further capital
flight, Moody's said, adding that the results of local polls
will likely deter ...
