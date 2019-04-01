Wizards topple host Nuggets

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Troy Brown Jr. scored 24 points, Thomas Bryant had 20 points and 14 rebounds

and the Washington Wizards dealt the Denver Nuggets a home loss with a 95-90

upset on Sunday.

Jabari Parker also had 20 points for Washington, which had lost six of seven,

and Bradley Beal added 17.

Denver's Nikola Jokic had 23 points and 14 rebounds before being ejected after

receiving two quick technical for arguing a non-foul call with 3:46 remaining.

Paul Millsap had 13 points and 16 re ...