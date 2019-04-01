The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-HKN--Flames-Sharks, 0334

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Flames top Sharks 5-3, clinch conference, division crowns<
The Calgary Flames scored three times in less than two minutes in the first period on their way to clinching the top spots in the Western Conference and Pacific Division with a 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks<
AP Photo SJA108-0331191834, SJA104-0331191638, SJA103-0331191636, SJA106-0331191710, SJA102-0331191626, SJA101-0331191632, SJA107-0331191717, SJA105-0331191710<
Eds: APNewsNow. Flames 5, Sharks 3. With AP Photos.<
...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 1st of April 2019 05:43:51 AM. All rights reserved.