BC-BBA--Orioles-Yankees , 0829

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Nunez, Orioles top Yankees 7-5 to take season-opening series<

Renato Nunez, Trey Mancini and Joey Rickard hit Baltimore's first home runs of the year and the Orioles started strong at Yankee Stadium, beating New York 7-5 in a game delayed more than three hours by rain<

AP Photo NYY114-0331192010, NYY113-0331192010, NYY103-0331191631, NYY107-0331191631, NYY102-0331191536, NYY104-0331191631, NYY115-0331191719, NYY109-0331191758<

Eds: Orioles 7, Yankees 5. Updates with new lead. With AP Photo ...