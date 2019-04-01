The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Algeria's Bouteflika preparing to announce his resignation -Ennahar TV

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

CAIRO, March 31 (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika is preparing to announce his resignation in
accordance with article 102 of the constitution, Ennahar TV said
on Sunday.
Under the article, a constitutional council can declare
Bouteflika unfit for office or he can resign himself.
Bouteflika, who has faced more than a month of mass
protests, might announce his resignation on Tuesday, the private
station said, citing political sources.
(Re ...

 

