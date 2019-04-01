Algeria's Bouteflika preparing to announce his resignation -Ennahar TV

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

CAIRO, March 31 (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelaziz

Bouteflika is preparing to announce his resignation in

accordance with article 102 of the constitution, Ennahar TV said

on Sunday.

Under the article, a constitutional council can declare

Bouteflika unfit for office or he can resign himself.

Bouteflika, who has faced more than a month of mass

protests, might announce his resignation on Tuesday, the private

station said, citing political sources.

