'Do I need to email 20 lawyers?': Rebel Icardi blasted by Inter coach Spalletti

Milan, March 31, 2019 (AFP) - Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti remained defiant over his decision to snub Argentina striker Mauro Icardi despite Sunday's 1-0 Serie A defeat to Champions League rivals Lazio.

Inter Milan are third, ten points behind second-placed Napoli, with Lazio just three points off the elite European football berths in fifth.

"The need to mediate with someone just to get him to pull on th ...