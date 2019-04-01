BC-GLF--Dominican Republ, 0470
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Graeme McDowell wins at Corales Puntacana Resort
Graeme McDowell won the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship for his first PGA Tour title since 2016, closing with a 3-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over Chris Stroud and Mackenzie Hughes
PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) - Graeme McDowell won the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title since 2016, closing with a 3-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over Chris Stroud a ...
