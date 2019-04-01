The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) - Graeme McDowell won the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title since 2016, closing with a 3-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over Chris Stroud a ...

 

