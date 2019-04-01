BC-US--Jussie Smollett-L, 0182
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Rev. Jackson plans rally in support of Chicago prosecutor<
The Rev. Jesse Jackson and other clergy are planning a rally in support of Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, who's faced criticism since her office dropped charges against actor Jussie Smollett<
AP Photo ILCHS601-0326191225<
Eds: APNewsNow. With AP Photos.<
CHICAGO (AP) - The Rev. Jesse Jackson and other clergy are planning a rally in support of Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, who's faced criticism since her offic ...
Subscribe