The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Rev. Jackson plans rally in support of Chicago prosecutor<
The Rev. Jesse Jackson and other clergy are planning a rally in support of Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, who's faced criticism since her office dropped charges against actor Jussie Smollett<
CHICAGO (AP) - The Rev. Jesse Jackson and other clergy are planning a rally in support of Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, who's faced criticism since her offic ...

 

