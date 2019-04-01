BC-US--Jussie Smollett-L, 0182

Rev. Jackson plans rally in support of Chicago prosecutor<

CHICAGO (AP) - The Rev. Jesse Jackson and other clergy are planning a rally in support of Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, who's faced criticism since her offic ...