UPDATE 1-Co-owner of Russia's S7 airline dies in plane crash near Frankfurt
MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - Natalia Fileva, chairwoman and
co-owner of Russia's second largest airline S7, died
when a private jet she was in crashed near Frankfurt on Sunday,
the company said.
Fileva, 55, was the major shareholder in S7, a member of
global Oneworld airlines alliance, and one of the richest women
in Russia, whose wealth was estimated by Forbes at $600 million.
The Epic-Lt, a single-engined jet designed for private
flights ...
