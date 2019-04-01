UPDATE 1-Co-owner of Russia's S7 airline dies in plane crash near Frankfurt

MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - Natalia Fileva, chairwoman and

co-owner of Russia's second largest airline S7, died

when a private jet she was in crashed near Frankfurt on Sunday,

the company said.

Fileva, 55, was the major shareholder in S7, a member of

global Oneworld airlines alliance, and one of the richest women

in Russia, whose wealth was estimated by Forbes at $600 million.

The Epic-Lt, a single-engined jet designed for private

flights ...