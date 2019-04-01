BC-US--Election 2020-Bid, 0424

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

The Latest: Democrats wonder if Biden out of step with party<

After woman describes unwanted kiss, some Democrats question whether Biden is too out of step with his own party to run a successful 2020 presidential campaign<

AP Photo PAPHQ701-0319192020, WX119-0312191247, DCMC101-0325190711<

Eds: Adds photo. With AP Photos.<

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on former Vice President Joe Biden (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is defending his interacti ...