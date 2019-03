Turkey-vote

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT Turkey's ruling AKP candidate claims victory in tight Istanbul vote

Istanbul, March 31, 2019 (AFP) - Turkey's ruling party candidate for Istanbul mayor claimed victory in a race that near total results in Sunday's election showed was a dead heat.

"We have won the election in Istanbul. We thank Istanbul's residents for the mandate they have given us," Binali Yildirim, a former premier and loyalist of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told supporters.

The AKP candidate had 48.71 per ...