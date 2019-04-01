Turkey's AKP candidate declares victory in Istanbul, opposition says premature

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

ANKARA, March 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's ruling AK Party (AKP)

candidate for Istanbul mayor said he had won Sunday's election

but his opposition rival said the declaration was premature.

Speaking after more than 98 percent of ballot boxes had been

opened, AKP candidate and former prime minister Binali Yildirim

said his party had won. Opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu

dismissed Yildirim's statement as a "manipulation" and said that

votes were still being counted.

