Turkey's AKP candidate declares victory in Istanbul, opposition says premature
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
ANKARA, March 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's ruling AK Party (AKP)
candidate for Istanbul mayor said he had won Sunday's election
but his opposition rival said the declaration was premature.
Speaking after more than 98 percent of ballot boxes had been
opened, AKP candidate and former prime minister Binali Yildirim
said his party had won. Opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu
dismissed Yildirim's statement as a "manipulation" and said that
votes were still being counted.
Subscribe