Japan to unveil new era name ahead of abdication

By Shingo ITO

Tokyo, March 31, 2019 (AFP) - With one month to go until the historic abdication of Emperor Akihito, Japan will Monday unveil the name of the new era that will be ushered in when his son ascends the Chrysanthemum Throne.

It may appear trivial to outsiders, but the announcement of a new era name is a massive event in Japan that will be marked with special newspaper editions, calligraphy shows and public festivities.

Althou ...