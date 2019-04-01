Venezuelans stage scattered protests over lack of power, water

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Deisy Buitrago

CARACAS, March 31 (Reuters) - Venezuelans staged scattered

protests on Sunday over constant power outages and shortages of

drinking water in the wake of two major blackouts this month.

The situation has fueled frustration with the government of

President Nicolas Maduro and frayed nerves as schools and much

of the nation's commerce have been interrupted by problems with

public services for nearly three weeks.

Residents on Sunday afternoon spon ...