Venezuelans stage scattered protests over lack of power, water
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Deisy Buitrago
CARACAS, March 31 (Reuters) - Venezuelans staged scattered
protests on Sunday over constant power outages and shortages of
drinking water in the wake of two major blackouts this month.
The situation has fueled frustration with the government of
President Nicolas Maduro and frayed nerves as schools and much
of the nation's commerce have been interrupted by problems with
public services for nearly three weeks.
Residents on Sunday afternoon spon ...
