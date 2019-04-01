BC-EU--Ukraine-Election-, 1067

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

The Latest: Turnout in Ukraine election at nearly 64 percent<

Ukraine's central elections commission says nearly 64 percent of registered voters have taken part in the presidential election<

AP Photo XPAG121-0331192142, XAZ142-0331192031, XDL112-0331191324, XPAG110-0331191023, EM119-0331191009, XDL106-0331190748, XAZ116-0331191229, XPAG107-0331191016, EM110-0331190803, EM109-0331190803, EM112-0331190801, XAZ118-0331191226, XDL108-0331190749, XDL109-0331190800, XAZ115-0331191139, EM121-0331191002 ...