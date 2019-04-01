BC-TEN--Miami Open 2nd L, 0562

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Federer wins 101st title, beating Isner in Miami Open final<

Roger Federer became tennis' first repeat champion of 2019 when he won his 101st career title by beating defending champion John Isner in the Miami Open final in straight sets<

AP Photo FLLS113-0331191414, FLLS118-0331191352, FLLS117-0331191400, FLLS115-0331191403, FLLS112-0331191429, FLLS111-0331191431, FLLS109-0331191430, FLLS106-0331191327<

Eds: Updates with new lead and quotes. Adds photo links. With AP Photos.<

By STEV ...