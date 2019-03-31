Brazil-politics-demonstration newseries

Thousands in Brazil protest military coup anniversary

Rio de Janeiro, March 31, 2019 (AFP) - Several thousand protesters chanting "dictatorship never again" took to the streets of Brazil´s biggest cities Sunday on the 55th anniversary of the coup that established more than two decades of military rule.

Some 2,000 people rallied in Rio de Janeiro's central Cinelandia plaza, while in ...