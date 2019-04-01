UPDATE 3-Trump aides repeat threat to shut down U.S.-Mexico border on migrant crisis
By Humeyra Pamuk and Nathan Layne
WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on
Sunday doubled down on its threat to shut down the southern
border with Mexico, a day after it cut aid to Central American
countries that President Donald Trump accused of deliberately
sending migrants to the United States.
Faced with a surge of asylum seekers from Central American
countries who travel through Mexic ...
