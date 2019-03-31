The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Mbappe fan sneaks on-pitch selfie during PSG game
Paris, March 31, 2019 (AFP) - A cheeky Paris Saint-Germain fan ran onto the pitch at Toulouse on Sunday and snapped a sneaky selfie of himself with Kylian Mbappe before being a nabbed by security staff.
The supporter, wearing a PSG jacket, clambered out of the stands during the Ligue 1 contest and ran slowly up behind the 20-year-old World Cup winner, who jumped with surprise when he saw the fan brandishing his telephone.
...

 

