Turkey's Erdogan says party lost some cities, will focus on economy

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

ANKARA, March 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip

Erdogan said that his AK Party had lost some cities in Sunday's

mayoral elections, and pledged that his government would now

focus on implementing strong economic plans.

Speaking at a news conference in Istanbul, Erdogan said the

next elections would be held in June 2023 and that Turkey would

carefully implement a "strong economic programme" without

compromising on free market rules.

Turkey's main oppositi ...