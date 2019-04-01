Turkey's Erdogan says party lost some cities, will focus on economy
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
ANKARA, March 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip
Erdogan said that his AK Party had lost some cities in Sunday's
mayoral elections, and pledged that his government would now
focus on implementing strong economic plans.
Speaking at a news conference in Istanbul, Erdogan said the
next elections would be held in June 2023 and that Turkey would
carefully implement a "strong economic programme" without
compromising on free market rules.
Turkey's main oppositi ...
Subscribe